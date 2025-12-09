DRAMA in a Nairobi club after city baddie NICCA beat up another baddie after catching her red-handed with her summer bunny boyfriend (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Chaos erupted at a high-end Nairobi entertainment joint after city baddie Nicca Njenga confronted another socialite, identified as Vanessa Ally, for getting cozy with her summer bunny boyfriend.

Nicca’s boyfriend, who is in the country for holiday, had gone live on TikTok while intoxicated, recording himself enjoying the company of Vanessa at the club.

Feeling betrayed, Nicca stormed the entertainment joint in the middle of the night and physically confronted Vanessa.





A video circulating online shows Nicca causing chaos, as club-goers scramble to restrain her while the drama unfolds.

She later bragged about beating up Vanessa after the chaotic club incident.

Watch the videos.

NICCA vurugas VANESSA and her man pic.twitter.com/jGB0GWQ26k — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 10, 2025

NICCA vs VANESSA again pic.twitter.com/jomaWSLkMA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 10, 2025

Photos of Vanessa Ally, the lady who was beaten up by Nicca.

The Kenyan DAILY POST