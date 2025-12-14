Drama in Kilimani after a city slay queen caught her mzungu boyfriend cheating on her with another lady, who appears to be a “kienyeji” (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - There was drama in Kilimani after a city slay queen caught her mzungu boyfriend cheating on her with another woman, sparking a heated confrontation that was captured on video.

In the viral clip, the visibly furious lady is seen accosting her boyfriend moments after catching him red-handed.

The confrontation quickly escalates, with the slay queen landing a stinging slap on the man’s face as onlookers watched in shock.

“You are carrying her?” she is heard lamenting in the video as she confronts him.

The lady, alleged to be the other lover, described by netizens as a “kienyeji,” stands by helplessly as the altercation unfolds, watching the drama without intervening.

Watch the video.

It was pure drama over there in Kilimani after Daughter of Agrippina caught her mzungu sweetheart grazing in forbidden pastures with Anyango Nyama Mbichi. My friend, the slaps this son of Adam is receiving can reboot a whole WiFi router. The guy is standing there seeing… pic.twitter.com/wDK5a3uMCT — George T. Diano (@georgediano) December 12, 2025

