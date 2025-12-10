DRAMA as vengeful wife sweeps the house clean and vanishes - A young Kenyan man returns to an empty home (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A middle-aged Kenyan man was left in utter disbelief after returning home to find his house completely emptied and his wife nowhere to be found.

According to the man, he had stepped out earlier in the day to run his usual errands, unaware that his wife was planning a dramatic exit that would leave him stunned.

In the circulating video, the man films the near-empty house, panning from wall to wall as he expresses shock at the unexpected turn of events.

She carted away seats, electronics, kitchenware, and other household items before disappearing.

“Nimefika kwa nyumba nikapata bibi ameenda na kila kitu… Mungu wangu!!” he is heard exclaiming in the video, stunned by the unexpected sight.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST