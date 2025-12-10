Heartbreaking video of late journalist FESTUS AMIMO’s grieving family members wailing at his rural home as burial preparations begin - Men, avoid blue pills







Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - A heartbreaking video has emerged from the rural home of the late KBC journalist and Mayienga FM boss, Festus Amimo, capturing the raw grief of his family members as they mourn his sudden passing.

In the emotional footage, close family members are seen wailing, and others seated silently in disbelief, as preparations for his burial officially begin.

The atmosphere at Amimo’s multi-million rural home is heavy with sorrow as the reality of his death sinks in.

Amimo died last weekend at a city hotel while having a good time with a married lady, a junior staff member at KBC.

It is believed that he died due to blue pills overdose.

Watch the heartbreaking video of grieving family members.

At FESTUS AMIMO's home pic.twitter.com/VGzdXTR0fa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST