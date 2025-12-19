DRAMA as a man confronts a woman, demands cash he says she took from his house after inviting her for ‘paid fun’ (VIDEO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a man accused a woman he had invited to his house for “paid fun” of stealing his money, leading to a tense standoff that was captured on video and shared online.

According to the man, he had agreed to host the woman at his residence for a good time.

However, trouble reportedly began shortly after the encounter, when he allegedly discovered that an unspecified amount of cash was missing from his house.

The man claims the woman took the money without his consent and attempted to leave the premises.

In response, he refused to let her leave, demanding that she returns the missing cash.

A video of the incident shows the situation escalating as the man insists on getting his money back, while the woman denies the allegations.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

A man reports that a woman he brought to his residence allegedly took his money after changing clothes. He is currently holding her dress as he demands the return of the cash. pic.twitter.com/jAhY9uGdHd — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) December 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST