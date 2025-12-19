Details of the alleged message JONAH KEMBOI found in his cheating wife’s phone before killing her and taking his own life - “Hata hubby hajawahi fika hapo”







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A tragic domestic incident has left netizens in shock after a well‑known businessman, Jonah Kemboi, killed his wife, Vanice and took his own life.

According to reports, Jonah allegedly confronted his wife after discovering private messages on her phone.

The confrontation is said to have escalated, resulting in Vanice’s death, before Jonah later took his own life.

The couple’s bodies were discovered inside their home, sending shockwaves through the local community and leaving family, friends, and neighbours grappling with the heartbreaking loss.

Details of the alleged phone messages that triggered the confrontation have circulated online, further fueling speculation.

According to an X user, the wife had professed her love for a man she was having an affair with while praising his prowess in the bedroom.

The allaged message read: “Ile siku ulinimaliz, ata hubby hajawahi fika hapo,I love you babe”

While unverified, the claims have added to the intensity of public debate surrounding the tragedy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST