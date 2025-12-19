DRAMA as event planner stops a bride from going to her wedding over unpaid bills (VIDEO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Drama unfolded after an event planner confronted a bride and stopped her from proceeding to her wedding over alleged unpaid bills.

In a video that has since gone viral, the visibly upset event planner is seen confronting the bride, who was dressed in her wedding gown and preparing to head to church for the ceremony.

The planner accuses the bride of failing to clear payment for services allegedly rendered.

According to the event planner, the bride had hired her for wedding decoration services and the bridal gown but had not settled the agreed amount before the wedding day.

This, she said, prompted her to confront the bride moments before the ceremony.

In the footage, the bride is seen pleading with the event planner, asking for more time to clear the outstanding balance.

Despite her emotional appeal, the event planner remained adamant, insisting on immediate payment.

Watch the video.

An Embarrassing moment an Event Planner stopped a bride from going to her wedding because of unpaid bills. pic.twitter.com/VbRlN9sXwF — Port Harcourt Socials (@PH_Socials) December 17, 2025

