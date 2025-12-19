Chaos at a wedding in Eldoret as Somali father says NO to music, halts daughter’s ceremony (VIDEO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A wedding ceremony in Eldoret was dramatically interrupted after a Somali father walked into the event, took his daughter by the hand, and escorted her home while the celebrations were still ongoing.

The father, identified as Mzee Issack, reportedly said he did not approve of music being played at the wedding.

According to accounts from those present, he had previously warned his daughter against allowing music during the ceremony, but she allegedly failed to heed his instructions.

The incident left guests shocked as the bride was led away, bringing the wedding festivities to an abrupt halt.

Watch the video.

In Eldoret, a Somali father, Mzee Issack, walked onto his daughter’s wedding while it was ongoing, took her by the hand, and escorted her straight home. He said he did not want music played at her wedding. He warned her but she failed to listen… pic.twitter.com/0JqaWj9GFQ — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) December 18, 2025

