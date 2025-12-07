Don't ever think of me unless the thought is to send me money - Socialite HUDDAH MONROE tells off 'broke' admirers







Sunday, December 07, 2025 - Controversial Kenyan socialite and beauty mogul, Huddah Monroe, has once again stirred conversation online after issuing a bold warning to her contacts and potential suitors.

Taking to her social media platforms, the entrepreneur made it clear that her time is reserved for profitable engagements - telling off admirers she considers financially unstable.

While the outspoken entrepreneur admitted to being a “lover girl” at heart, she warned that she is also the “queen of detachment.”

“Please don’t ever think of me unless the thought is to send me money.”

“I’m a lover girl, but I’m the queen of detachment,” she wrote, urging anyone tempted to call her for casual conversation to stop immediately.

Huddah explained that she now applies a financial filter to all her interactions, whether personal or professional.

For her, every call and every minute must serve a profitable purpose.

Her current focus, she emphasized, is on expanding her wealth and growing her business empire.

Huddah, known for her controversial and bold views, recently declared that she wants to hold a press conference to ban Kenyan men from ever speaking to her.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, November 17th, 2025, Huddah explained that she only wishes to engage men on her own terms.

According to her, most Kenyan men display disrespectful behavior, lack self-control, and fail to treat women with dignity.

“May God protect us from men with low self-esteem?”

“Especially, 70 per cent of Kenyan men have low self-esteem.”

“They’ll insult you just for refusing to talk to them.”

“And they love gossiping 90 per cent of the time. Umama wamejaa nayo,” she said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST