“Do a DNA Test!” MULAMWAH told after his ex-lover and baby mama, RUTH K, unveils new boyfriend who looks like her son (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Popular comedian and content creator, Mulamwah, has once again found himself at the centre of online debate after his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Ruth K, introduced her new boyfriend to the public.

Drama erupted after Ruth K shared photos of her new man, prompting netizens to quickly draw comparisons between the boyfriend and her young son, whom she shares with Mulamwah.

Many online users claimed the new boyfriend bears a striking resemblance to the child.

The resemblance fueled intense discussion on X, with a section of social media users cheekily urging Mulamwah to consider a DNA test.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST