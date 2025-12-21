An undercover cop warns a Gym Instructor for engaging in violent crimes along Ngong Road - Robbed a LADY of an iPhone 16 (PHOTOs)







Sunday, December 21, 2025 - An undercover police officer has issued a stern warning to a gym instructor and MC, who is reportedly involved in violent crime.

The suspect, identified as Roger Opondo, is said to present himself professionally as a fitness instructor and event MC, but authorities allege he is a notorious thief.

According to the undercover cop, Opondo recently robbed a lady of an iPhone 16 in broad daylight, and has continued to operate in the area despite rising complaints.

In a direct message to the suspect, the officer issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the stolen phone to be returned.

“If the phone is not returned, we will have to take the necessary actions to address this situation,” the cop posted on social media.

The statement added a chilling note for Opondo: “Remember, this will not end well.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST