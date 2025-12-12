Did men stop clubbing? This video of slay queens having fun in a club has stirred reactions on social media (WATCH)

Friday, December 12, 2025 - Kenya’s nightlife is experiencing a vibrant shift as women increasingly ditch male company to hit the clubs with their female besties, unapologetically owning the night.
Videos capturing women openly expressing affection have
ignited online debates, with some applauding bold self-expression while others
question its impact on traditional dating norms.
The buzz has also fueled speculation about the rise of
openly queer relationships, reflecting evolving social dynamics.
Meanwhile, some netizens argue that men are simply stepping
back, focusing on constructive pursuits, leaving dance floors dominated by
all-ladies groups.
Whatever the reason, the nightlife narrative is clearly
changing.
Watch the video below.
Wapi wanaume?? pic.twitter.com/6VmSnuXFCn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 13, 2025
