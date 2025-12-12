Kenyan influencer LAYDIA WANJIRU celebrates sitting on her newly acquired NYASH 40 days after surgery - “So New and Strange” (VIDEO)







Friday, December 12, 2025 - Kenyan influencer Lydia Wanjiru has marked a major milestone in her recovery journey following cosmetic surgery.

After 40 days of strict post-operative care, she joyfully shared her excitement at finally being able to sit down, an achievement that felt both strange and emotional.

Wanjiru underwent a popular procedure where surgeons transfer fat from other areas of the body to enhance the Nyash.

Medical experts advise patients to avoid sitting or sleeping on their backs for about six weeks to allow the transferred fat to settle securely.

For Lydia, the discipline required during this period was immense, making the simple act of sitting a symbolic victory.

“How does it feel? So new and strange. I’m finally sitting on my Nyash, 40 days post-op,” she captioned a video showing the cautious moment.

She has consistently updated her followers on Instagram about her recovery journey, offering fans a glimpse into the realities of cosmetic surgery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST