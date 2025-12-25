Detectives reveal details about the suspicious Probox linked to CYRUS JIRONGO’s final moments amid claims that he was being trailed







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - In the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a fatal road traffic accident, a team of detectives travelled to Keringet in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, to trace and interview the individuals linked to motor vehicle registration number KDJ 564E, a white Toyota Probox, which was captured on CCTV at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after the deceased drove in and exited.

Statements were recorded from the individuals concerned, confirming that the said vehicle is registered to Hon. William Mutai, the Member of County Assembly for Keringet Ward and Majority Leader of the Nakuru County Assembly, and the same is managed by his wife.

It is alleged that, on December 11th, 2025, the wife hired out the vehicle to Denis Kipyegon Koech, who intended to transport family members to JKIA, Nairobi, to receive their son returning from New Mexico University in the USA.

Denis Koech and his family departed Keringet for Nairobi on December 12th, 2025, arriving at JKIA at 5:00 p.m.

Their son’s flight landed at around 10:00 p.m, and after completing clearance formalities, the family commenced their return journey to Keringet shortly after midnight.

While en route, and upon reaching Karai, the scene of the accident, they stopped at Eagol Petrol Station to refill their wiper fluid due to poor visibility.

During this brief stop, they observed the deceased exiting the station and heading in the Nairobi direction.

Moments later, as they refilled the fluid, they heard a loud bang and saw a bus dragging the deceased’s vehicle.

After completing the refill, they exited the petrol station and briefly stopped near the accident scene at the request of the petrol station guard, who sought their assistance in rescuing the victim.

They did not alight from their vehicle but instead used their headlights to illuminate the wreckage, as it was dark and no other vehicles had yet arrived.

They left the scene after other motorists began to arrive and traffic started building up, proceeding with their journey and arriving home at around 6:00 a.m, where they later learned that the victim of the accident was Hon. Cyrus Jirongo.

The DCI is interrogating the veracity of the claims and reassures the family, friends, and the people of Kenya that thorough and impartial investigations into this incident are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST