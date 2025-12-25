Detectives reveal details about the suspicious Probox linked to CYRUS JIRONGO’s final moments amid claims that he was being trailed

Thursday, December
25, 2025 - In the ongoing inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the
death of Hon. Cyrus Jirongo, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in
a fatal road traffic accident, a team of detectives travelled to Keringet in
Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, to trace and interview the individuals linked to
motor vehicle registration number KDJ 564E, a white Toyota Probox, which was
captured on CCTV at Eagol Petrol Station, entering the premises shortly after
the deceased drove in and exited.
Statements were recorded from the individuals concerned,
confirming that the said vehicle is registered to Hon. William Mutai, the
Member of County Assembly for Keringet Ward and Majority Leader of the Nakuru
County Assembly, and the same is managed by his wife.
It is alleged that, on December 11th, 2025, the
wife hired out the vehicle to Denis Kipyegon Koech, who intended to transport
family members to JKIA, Nairobi, to receive their son returning from New Mexico
University in the USA.
Denis Koech and his family departed Keringet for Nairobi on
December 12th, 2025, arriving at JKIA at 5:00 p.m.
Their son’s flight landed at around 10:00 p.m, and after
completing clearance formalities, the family commenced their return journey to
Keringet shortly after midnight.
While en route, and upon reaching Karai, the scene of the
accident, they stopped at Eagol Petrol Station to refill their wiper fluid due
to poor visibility.
During this brief stop, they observed the deceased exiting
the station and heading in the Nairobi direction.
Moments later, as they refilled the fluid, they heard a loud
bang and saw a bus dragging the deceased’s vehicle.
After completing the refill, they exited the petrol station
and briefly stopped near the accident scene at the request of the petrol
station guard, who sought their assistance in rescuing the victim.
They did not alight from their vehicle but instead used
their headlights to illuminate the wreckage, as it was dark and no other
vehicles had yet arrived.
They left the scene after other motorists began to arrive
and traffic started building up, proceeding with their journey and arriving
home at around 6:00 a.m, where they later learned that the victim of the
accident was Hon. Cyrus Jirongo.
The DCI is interrogating the veracity of the claims and
reassures the family, friends, and the people of Kenya that thorough and
impartial investigations into this incident are ongoing.
