A fleet of Mercedes G-Wagons spotted during the passing out ceremony of Belgut MP NELSON KOECH’s son - RUTO’s allies are living large as millions of Kenyans suffer







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - A fleet of high-end Mercedes G-Wagon SUVs was spotted during the passing-out ceremony of Belgut MP, Nelson Koech’s son, sparking debate online over the lavish lifestyle associated with allies of President William Ruto.

Photos from the event show several luxury vehicles lined up at the venue, a spectacle that has drawn sharp criticism from sections of the public who argue that Kenya’s political elite continue to display opulence while millions of ordinary citizens grapple with economic hardship.

