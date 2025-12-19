Husband reports wife missing, only to discover she relocated to the U.S after Green Card win and declared herself single and childless! Fear KIKUYU women







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Pastor Lucy Wairimu, a well-known marriage counselor based in Nakuru, has stunned many after quietly abandoning her own family and relocating to the United States following a Green Card win.

Fondly referred to by her followers as “Mother for All,” Wairimu built a strong reputation counseling troubled couples and advocating for family unity, forgiveness and trust.

Ironically, her own marriage has crumbled.

Late last year, she secretly applied for the American Diversity Visa (Green Card) lottery and emerged successful.

Rather than sharing the life-changing news with her family, she kept it entirely to herself.

Not even her husband or two adult sons were informed.

Two months ago, Wairimu discreetly finalized her travel arrangements, booked a flight, and left the country without notifying anyone.

Her unexplained disappearance triggered panic at home.

After days of fruitless searching, her husband reported her missing to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The mystery was finally unraveled when the distraught husband was summoned to the immigration offices, where he received a shocking revelation: his wife had already traveled to the United States as a Green Card beneficiary.

Even more startling were the details on her immigration records.

Wairimu had declared herself single and childless, despite being legally married and a mother of two grown sons.

As she begins a new chapter abroad, her family remains behind in Nakuru, grappling with betrayal and unanswered questions.

The woman who once guided families towards unity has left her own fractured, without explanation.





