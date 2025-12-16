CYRUS JIRONGO’s grieving SIDE CHICK, LIZ JACKSON, shares cryptic message after his sudden death







Tuesday, December 16, 2025 - Liz Jackson, a woman alleged to have been romantically involved with the late politician Cyrus Jirongo, has shared a cryptic message on social media following his sudden demise, fueling online speculation about their reported relationship.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Liz reflected on gratitude and life’s overlooked blessings, noting that people often focus on what they lack or what has gone wrong instead of appreciating the small but meaningful things they already have.

“We get so caught up in what we don’t have, what went wrong, or what’s still missing, that we overlook the quiet miracles already around us. The roof over our heads, the people who care for us, the health that lets us wake up each morning - these are not small things,” she wrote.

She went on to add that gratitude does not imply a perfect life, but rather the ability to recognize light even during difficult moments.

“Gratitude doesn’t mean life is perfect; it means recognizing the light even when the shadows fall. When we pause, breathe, and notice the simple gifts that fill our days, we begin to see that we’ve been blessed all along,” she concluded.

Her reflective message comes amid ongoing whispers surrounding her alleged relationship with Jirongo.

Reports circulating online claim that the late politician had been financially supporting her lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST