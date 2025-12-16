CYRUS JIRONGO’s grieving SIDE CHICK, LIZ JACKSON, shares cryptic message after his sudden death

Tuesday, December 16,
2025 - Liz Jackson, a woman alleged to have been romantically involved with
the late politician Cyrus Jirongo, has shared a cryptic message on social media
following his sudden demise, fueling online speculation about their reported
relationship.
In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Liz reflected on
gratitude and life’s overlooked blessings, noting that people often focus on
what they lack or what has gone wrong instead of appreciating the small but
meaningful things they already have.
“We get so caught up in what we don’t have, what went wrong,
or what’s still missing, that we overlook the quiet miracles already around us.
The roof over our heads, the people who care for us, the health that lets us
wake up each morning - these are not small things,” she wrote.
She went on to add that gratitude does not imply a perfect
life, but rather the ability to recognize light even during difficult moments.
“Gratitude doesn’t mean life is perfect; it means
recognizing the light even when the shadows fall. When we pause, breathe, and
notice the simple gifts that fill our days, we begin to see that we’ve been
blessed all along,” she concluded.
Her reflective message comes amid ongoing whispers
surrounding her alleged relationship with Jirongo.
Reports circulating online claim that the late politician had been financially supporting her lifestyle.
