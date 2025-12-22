CONFESSION!! Pregnant Kenyan LADY shocked to discover her biological mother has been secretly meeting her boyfriend for “mechi”







Monday, December 22, 2025 - A young pregnant Kenyan woman has left social media stunned after anonymously sharing a deeply painful and disturbing story involving betrayal by both her boyfriend and her biological mother.

In an emotional post shared through a popular Facebook page, the woman, who requested her identity be concealed, revealed that she is nearly five months pregnant, unemployed, and currently battling severe emotional distress after discovering that her mother has allegedly been having a secret relationship with her boyfriend.

According to the woman, she and her boyfriend fell out about a month ago after disagreements escalated over his failure to take responsibility for her pregnancy.

She says her efforts to fix the relationship were unsuccessful.

What shocked her most, however, was learning that her boyfriend allegedly searched for her mother’s phone number and began communicating with her privately.

The two are said to have been meeting secretly, with reports indicating they often met at the boyfriend’s place, mostly on Fridays.

The woman claims that the alleged meetings were uncovered on two occasions by a neighbor who knows her mother personally and later informed her of the encounters.

“I was completely broken when I found out,” she wrote. “This is my own mother. I don’t even know how to process this.”

She further revealed that she is struggling financially and emotionally, saying she has been unable to afford basic medical care, including pregnancy scans she was referred for twice.

“I was sent for scans but I couldn’t go because I don’t have money,” she shared.

The distressed woman says she is now seeking emotional support, advice, and healing, expressing a desire to speak out through interviews if possible, hoping sharing her story might help her cope with the trauma.

“I am stressed as we speak,” she wrote. “I don’t know how to deal with a mother who betrays me like this and a boyfriend who abandoned me when I needed him most.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST