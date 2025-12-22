ALIKUWA ANAKUNIA KWA KITANDA!! My ISP Limited Technology Director TONY KARANJA GITAU exposed by ex-wife for doing the unthinkable to force her out of marriage (VIDEO)







Monday, December 22, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after the ex-wife of Tony Karanja Gitau, a director at ISP Limited and Technology, took to social media with startling allegations surrounding the collapse of their marriage.

In a video posted on Tiktok, the woman claimed that she was married to Gitau for five years, but their union allegedly fell apart due to what she described as irreconcilable differences and disturbing behavior within their home.

According to her account, she alleged that every time her then-husband returned home, he would defecate on their matrimonial bed.

When she questioned him about the bizarre behavior, she claims he explained that it was due to complications related to diabetes.

However, the ex-wife further alleged that she later discovered the acts were deliberate, claiming Gitau was intentionally trying to force her out of the marriage after he allegedly fell in love with a female staff member at his company.

She identified the woman as Leah Nduta, who she claimed was working as a receptionist at My ISP Limited at the time.

According to her allegations, the affair led to their crumbled marriage.

