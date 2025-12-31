Comedian YY's ex and baby mama MARYA OKOTH reveals the date she said 'yes' to her new man, Lawyer JACK OKULA







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Actress and digital content creator, Marya Okoth, has finally shared intimate highlights of her whirlwind 2025 romance and wedding journey.

As 2025 closes, the A Nurse Toto actress treated fans to a reflective highlight reel on social media, confirming that her transition from a public breakup to a private commitment happened far faster than many imagined.

Contrary to speculation that her romance with lawyer Jack Okula blossomed late in the year, Marya revealed that she said “Yes” to his proposal on 31st May 2025.

The date carried double significance - it was also the day of their first traditional ceremony in Ugenya, Siaya County.

While the public was still mourning her previous relationship, Marya was already quietly celebrating a new chapter.

The proposal itself came as a shock to many netizens, given that Marya had only recently broken up with comedian YY, with whom she shares a daughter.

Fans expressed surprise at how quickly she appeared to move on, though her posts suggest she had chosen to keep the relationship private until she was ready to reveal it.

Her posts offered a vivid visual journey through two milestones: the engagement and the grand white wedding.

In May and August footage, Marya glowed in a leopard-print dress with a feathered headpiece, dancing beside Jack in a light beige traditional outfit.

The climax came with their white wedding, where Marya stunned in a high-fashion gown with a sweeping train.

Jack, dressed in a sharp white-and-black suit, delivered emotional vows rooted in their shared Seventh-day Adventist faith.

Previously, Marya had spoken candidly about the challenges of dating and raising a child under public scrutiny.

In late 2024, she hinted that she will keep her next relationship private.

Her 2025 revelations show she did exactly that - until now, when she chose to let fans in on the love story that transformed her year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST