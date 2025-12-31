Akorino womanizer, KARANGU MURAYA, exchanges sweet words with his former side chick turned wife, CAROL KIM - “I thank God for you every day”







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - Carol Kim took to social media to publicly honor her husband, Karangu Muraya, describing him as “the best thing to happen in her life.”

In her heartfelt post, she wrote: “I admire the way you’ve held everything together and stayed steadfast in love. I am so proud of you, and I thank God for you every single day.”

Karangu Muraya responded with equally touching words, acknowledging his wife’s support through challenges.

“You stood with me when everyone was against me, you listened to me when everyone turned their ears against me,” he wrote.

He added emotionally, “Someday when I die or go somewhere far away, I will write your name on all the stars so that people can look up and understand how much you mean to me.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST