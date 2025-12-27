Media personality GRACE MSALAME opens up how falling for a ‘big name’ led her into a toxic relationship and painful lessons in love







Saturday, December 27, 2025 - Media personality, Grace Msalame, has candidly shared her experience of how falling for a “big name” led her into a toxic relationship that eventually unraveled.

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, the mother of three revealed that the moment she heard the man’s name, she believed it was a divine sign and rushed into the relationship without much thought.

“The first man I met had that name, and I was like hallelujah. The Lord has answered my prayer,” she recalled.

Convinced it was meant to be, Grace admits she ignored crucial questions about his character and faith.

His tall, handsome looks only reinforced her belief that he was the one.

“This is it, can’t be any other,” she said.

But reality soon set in, and the relationship quickly turned toxic.

Grace explained that one clear sign was how those closest to her reacted.

“How do you know it’s toxic? People around you are not happy,” she noted.

Despite visible red flags, she pressed on, even as her mother and sister voiced concerns and her father withheld support.

The experience, she says, changed her completely.

“You become a totally different person; that is a sign something is off,” Grace reflected.

The breakup coincided with another devastating loss - the passing of her father.

“So here I am, horrible breakup, losing my dad. It was just one thing after another,” she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST