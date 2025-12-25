Why veteran Kenyan event organizer, CHRIS KIRWA, is warning men against sleeping at their in-laws’ place “no matter how much your girlfriend or wife insists”

Thursday, December
25, 2025 - Veteran event organizer and entrepreneur, Christopher Kirwa, has
sparked debate after cautioning men against spending the night at their
in-laws’ place amid the festive season.
In a statement shared on Instagram on December 24th,
2025, Kirwa reminded men to resist pressure from their partners, no matter how
persuasive.
“It’s that time of year again to remind the boy child: avoid
sleeping at your in-laws’ home.
“No matter how much your girlfriend or wife insists, don’t
spend the night at your father’s or mother-in-law’s place,” he advised.
Kirwa explained that in some communities, the rule is even
stricter, with in-laws discouraged from being around after sunset.
While acknowledging that many women may disagree, he urged
men to stand firm, stressing that such discipline ultimately earns respect from
their partner’s parents.
He added that if a woman gets upset, men should step away
and handle the situation later, reassuring that parents will value the
boundaries.
“Even if her own parents ask you to stay, bounce like a bad
cheque,” he quipped, encouraging men to ignore criticism now and trust
tradition.
To reinforce his point, Kirwa cited a Kikuyu proverb: “Uthoni
ndo rangarangagwo” - loosely translated as “in-law relationships are not
meant to be spent overnight.”
Though controversial, his advice arrives at a time when many couples are navigating holiday visits.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
