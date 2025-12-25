Why veteran Kenyan event organizer, CHRIS KIRWA, is warning men against sleeping at their in-laws’ place “no matter how much your girlfriend or wife insists”







Thursday, December 25, 2025 - Veteran event organizer and entrepreneur, Christopher Kirwa, has sparked debate after cautioning men against spending the night at their in-laws’ place amid the festive season.

In a statement shared on Instagram on December 24th, 2025, Kirwa reminded men to resist pressure from their partners, no matter how persuasive.

“It’s that time of year again to remind the boy child: avoid sleeping at your in-laws’ home.

“No matter how much your girlfriend or wife insists, don’t spend the night at your father’s or mother-in-law’s place,” he advised.

Kirwa explained that in some communities, the rule is even stricter, with in-laws discouraged from being around after sunset.

While acknowledging that many women may disagree, he urged men to stand firm, stressing that such discipline ultimately earns respect from their partner’s parents.

He added that if a woman gets upset, men should step away and handle the situation later, reassuring that parents will value the boundaries.

“Even if her own parents ask you to stay, bounce like a bad cheque,” he quipped, encouraging men to ignore criticism now and trust tradition.

To reinforce his point, Kirwa cited a Kikuyu proverb: “Uthoni ndo rangarangagwo” - loosely translated as “in-law relationships are not meant to be spent overnight.”

Though controversial, his advice arrives at a time when many couples are navigating holiday visits.





The Kenyan DAILY POST