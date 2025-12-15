Club Madness! This stunning petite baddie left men salivating in a club with her outfit - ‘Hajavaa Nini” (VIDEO)

Monday, December 15, 2025 - A viral video of a stunning petite beauty having a good time in a city club has left netizens talking.
In the viral video, the bold baddie is seen
dancing nonchalantly while wearing a barely there outfit that left little for
imagination.
Her playful dance and flirty poses for the
camera have captivated many, especially the men online, who can’t seem to get
enough.
However, some netizens reckon that she crossed
the line in her bid to stand out and turn heads with the daring outfit.
Watch the video HERE>>> or below
Mungu wangu.... pic.twitter.com/FIEwW1w7np— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 15, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments