Choose your favorites in the most exciting Round 2 clashes of AFCON with 1xBet!

Below is a preview of the key matches that will define Round 2 of AFCON 2025 and promise fans unforgettable football moments.

Senegal v DR Congo

The Lions of Teranga kicked off AFCON with a dominant win over Botswana. A brace from Nicolas Jackson and a goal by Cherif Ndiaye earned Sadio Mané and company a well-deserved three points. Senegal delivered a masterclass in attacking play, creating many dangerous chances in front of Goitseone Phoko’s goal. Despite conceding three times, Phoko was one of the standout performers in the opening round.

DR Congo began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Benin, with the match's only goal scored by Théo Bongonda.

Senegal boasts a wide selection of attacking players who have leading roles at top clubs, making them favorites for the upcoming clash. However, Les Leopards should not be written off – they are a solid and experienced team with a reliable defense, capable of pulling off an upset.

Odds: W1 - 1.785, Х - 3.465, W2 - 5.82

Nigeria v Tunisia

The AFCON 2023 runners-up defeated Tanzania in the opening round (2-1), but the victory left a mixed impression. Nigeria is having issues with their combination play, and the head coach has not yet fully unlocked the potential of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Tunisia, meanwhile, gave Uganda no chance in their first match, winning 3-1 and outperforming their opponents in every aspect of the game. Elias Achouri delivered a brace and is now among the leading contenders in the top scorers’ race.

Nigeria is the favorite for this match, but Tunisia’s tactical discipline could neutralize the individual quality of the Super Eagles’ star players. Sami Trabelsi’s squad is dangerous from set pieces, concedes little, and performs well on the counterattack, making them one of the tournament’s main dark horses.

Odds: W1 - 2.496, Х - 3.1, W2 - 3.36

Côte d'Ivoire v Cameroon

The reigning AFCON champions have a strong chance of defending their title. Côte d'Ivoire arguably boasts the best defense on the continent: Ousmane Diomande, Obite Evan Ndicka, and Odilon Kossounou turn the heart of the back line into concrete, while Ghislain Konan and Guéla Doué shut down opponents’ activity on the flanks. At the same time, Les Éléphants are just as impressive going forward – Amad Diallo, Yann Diomande, and Vakoun Bayo are in excellent form and capable of making the difference against any rival.

Cameroon also has top-quality players who will attract plenty of attention from fans – the British-based duo of Carlos Baleba and Bryan Mbeumo alone are worth watching. Les Lions Indomptables will surely try to challenge the favorites.

Odds: W1 - 2.341, Х - 3.28, W2 - 3.465

