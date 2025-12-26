RUTO’s Government reveals how much motorists will pay to drive on the Rironi-Mau Summit highway amid uproar

Friday, December 26,
2025 - Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has unveiled details
of the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway - sparking a heated debate among motorists.
The 175-kilometre toll road will cost drivers Ksh1,400 for
the full journey, with charges set at Ksh 8 per kilometre for small cars, while
trucks and buses will be evaluated differently.
“When the road is complete, it will be tolled at Ksh 8 per
kilometre, about Ksh1,400 for the full journey.”
“But Kenyans will also have improved alternative routes,
because choice matters. Safety matters. Fairness matters,” states Omollo.
Omollo emphasized that the project is more than just a toll
road, calling it a symbol of progress.
“By the end of 2027, the Nairobi–Nakuru journey will no
longer feel like a test of patience but a sign of real progress, a Kenya moving
forward for its people,” he said.
The highway’s design is ambitious: a four-lane dual
carriageway from Rironi to Naivasha, expanding to six lanes from Naivasha to
Nakuru to ease heavy traffic.
“From Naivasha to Nakuru, where the trucks and buses pack
the road from morning to night, it expands to six lanes to keep everyone
moving,” PS Omollo asserted.
In Nakuru City, the road will be elevated to bypass
congestion, before continuing as a spacious four-lane highway to Mau Summit.
“Beyond Nakuru, the road becomes a spacious four-lane
highway all the way to Mau Summit, opening up travel to Western Kenya like
never before,” PS Omollo stated.
“It means shorter trips for traders, faster access to
hospitals, more reliable supply chains for farmers, and smoother trips for
students travelling to and from school.”
However, the toll charges have stirred uproar among
motorists.
