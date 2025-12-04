Chilling details of how Nairobi serial killer HASHIM DAGANE killed his girlfriend in Lavington, boiled her remains, and later dumped them at Lang’ata Cemetery revealed in court







Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Nairobi’s Lavington suburb has become the backdrop of a chilling story that continues to grip the nation.

On October 29th-30th, 2024, prosecutors say Hashim Dagane Muhumed, also known as Hashim Mohamed Khalif, murdered his girlfriend, Deka Abdi Noor Gorane, at Valley Heights Apartments.

The revelation came to light in court on December 3rd, 2025, where Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Gikui Gichui, described the act as an attempt to cover up three earlier killings involving women just days before.

According to the prosecution, Deka’s death was not only brutal but calculated, her remains allegedly mutilated and later abandoned at Lang’ata Cemetery.

CCTV footage presented in court painted a disturbing timeline.

Corporal Lawrence Kamau, a surveillance expert, detailed how cameras captured a small car moving suspiciously in Parklands, reversing over what was later identified as a human body.

Other footage showed Hashim and a woman walking together, only for him to reappear moments later alone.

Closer to the day of her death, Deka was seen leaving her apartment in a maroon outfit, shopping at Quick Mart supermarket, and returning with bags.

Days later, Hashim was captured carrying similar bags to the lift, inspecting them before leaving.

Investigators believe these were linked to the disposal of her remains.

The Kenyan DAILY POST