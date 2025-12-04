BETTY KYALLO’s sister MERCY gushes over her husband with a heartfelt birthday tribute - “I want to celebrate the man who made me his wife” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, December 04, 2025 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Mercy Kyallo, has captured the hearts of her followers after sharing touching birthday tributes to her husband, Marvin Gichuru.

The posts, accompanied by new photos of the couple, offered a rare glimpse into their private life and the deep bond they share.

Mercy expressed her gratitude for Marvin’s role in her life, describing how his presence has shaped her ambitions and brought her peace.

She praised his calm leadership, resilience, and unwavering commitment to family.

“Today I want to celebrate the man who made me his wife. @marvin_g._gichuru you’ve been such a great blessing to my life.”

“You’ve brought so much depth to my vision, you make me care, you make me believe in good and I love you so much for being you.”

“Happy Birthday, I pray that as you continue to work hard, God will continue to bless your efforts.”

“That you’ll find yourself in rooms that you couldn’t have dreamt of, all because God is guiding your steps,” she wrote.

She added: “I admire how you lead with patience, kindness and a great vision for the future. I love that you are quietly resilient, determined and ambitious.”

“I love how handsome you are, how you cherish family and how peace is always your priority.”

“Happy birthday my love.”

Though Mercy is a public figure, her relationship has remained largely private.

The couple tied the knot quietly in 2024, later revealing their marriage months afterwards.

