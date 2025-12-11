Celebrated journalist FESTUS AMIMO’s pregnant wife weeps as she mourns him after he died in a city hotel due to blue pills overdose - Heartbreaking PHOTOs







Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Sorrow engulfed the home of the late KBC journalist, Festus Amimo, as his pregnant wife was overcome by grief during a condolence visit led by ODM leaders, among them Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Photos shared by Governor Wanga captured the emotional moment the young widow broke down, struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss of her husband.

Family, friends, and colleagues watched helplessly as she cried uncontrollably, her pain reflecting the shock many Kenyans still feel after Amimo’s sudden death.

Amimo collapsed over the weekend while in Nairobi’s Central Business District and was pronounced dead shortly after.

His passing has sent shockwaves through the media industry, where he was celebrated for his professionalism, warmth, and dedication to his craft.

At the time of his death, he was in the company of a woman, said to be his junior at KBC, having a good time.

It is believed that he overdosed on blue pills, leading to his death.

See photos.

