VIDEO shows street food sold by Burundian hawkers around Nairobi Estates being prepared in extremely unhygienic conditions - ‘Eat at Your Own Risk’

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - A concerned Kenyan has raised the alarm over how street food sold by Burundian hawkers is prepared in unhygienic conditions, posing health risks to consumers.
In the viral video, several hawkers, believed to be
Burundian refugees living in Kenya, are seen preparing viazi karanga in
an environment where raw sewage can be seen nearby, raising serious food-safety
concerns.
The clip has sparked heated debate online, with many Kenyans
urging authorities to enforce hygiene standards for the safety of consumers.
Nairobi Street Food!!! pic.twitter.com/tjqe9PUiok— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 11, 2025
