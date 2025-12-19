“Amefuga Mapanya, Chura na Nyoka”! LADY shocked after discovering lover of 9 years practicing witchcraft, claims threats to her life







Friday, December 19, 2025 - A woman has come forward with shocking claims that her lover of nine years is allegedly practicing witchcraft and threatening her life.

Taking to her Tiktok account, she alleged that she discovered dark practices involving rats, snakes and frogs, a revelation that has left her terrified.

According to her, the man, identified as Architect Oliva, has reportedly been making threats against her after the shocking discovery, escalating fears for her safety.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST