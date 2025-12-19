CCTV footage captures how the two brothers shot dead along Moi Avenue snatched Ksh 300,000 from an Embassava Sacco official before being cornered by plain-clothes cops (VIDEO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - CCTV footage has surfaced capturing the dramatic moment two brothers, later shot dead along Moi Avenue, robbed an Embassava Sacco official of Ksh 300,000 shortly after he withdrew the money from a bank in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In the footage, the suspects are seen accosting the victim moments after he exited the banking hall, forcefully snatching the cash before attempting to flee the scene.

Unbeknownst to them, plain-clothes police officers on patrol were nearby.

The two suspects, believed to have been part of a five-man gang, were quickly cornered and fatally shot during the confrontation, while the remaining gang members escaped on foot.





Police believe the gang had been monitoring banking halls, targeting customers withdrawing large sums of money.

Preliminary investigations are also probing the possibility of an inside job.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects as investigations into the incident continue.

