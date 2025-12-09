Video of Nganya driver hitting on a well-endowed lady in Nairobi CBD thrills netizens - Some joke she might become “Baby Mama No. 10” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - A hilarious video of a Nairobi “Nganya” driver boldly hitting on a well-endowed lady in the CBD has taken the internet by storm, leaving Kenyans thoroughly entertained.

In the short viral clip, the driver is seen rolling down his window in traffic and confidently flirting with the lady, who appears amused by the sudden attention.

The moment was captured by a sharp-eyed passerby who quickly shared it online.

The video sparked humorous reactions across social media, with many joking about the driver’s smooth confidence.

Others, however, cautioned the lady that she might soon become “baby mama number 10,” referring to the stereotype of matatu drivers having many baby mamas.

One X user wrote: “It’s all romantic vibes until she realises the guy has other five ladies. In the nganya industry, these ladies hubadilishwa kama shift.”

Watch the video.

A Nganya driver’s brief chat with a lady in Nairobi has lit up the internet! pic.twitter.com/kzmlveTsBw — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST