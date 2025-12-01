Campus LADY embarrassed after parents discover she faked graduation and wore a stolen gown (VIDEO)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - A female student at a local university was left with an egg on her face after her parents discovered that she had faked her graduation.

According to reports, the young woman had posed in graduation attire, claiming to have completed her studies.

However, her parents later found out that the gown she wore was stolen, and that she was not listed on the official graduation book.

A video circulating on social media shows fellow students confronting her after discovering that the gown belonged to one of their colleagues.

She had stolen the gown a day before the graduation day.

In the footage, one student is heard saying, “She is not on the graduation list. She stole my gown.”

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The girl tried to fake her graduation, but the lie collapsed within seconds.



This is so embarrassing.



"Are you in graduation" pic.twitter.com/p72ZJRcMfr — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) December 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST