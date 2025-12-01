CCTV footage captures the moment Kitutu Chache MP, ANTHONY KIBAGENDI, assaulted a man at Java restaurant, accusing him of having an affair with his girlfriend (VIDEO)







Monday, December 1, 2025 - CCTV footage from a Java branch in Kisii town has emerged online, showing a tense confrontation involving Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, Anthony Kibagendi, and a man identified as Enock Omariba.

In the video, the MP enters the restaurant and walks directly towards Omariba before a brief scuffle ensues.

The footage shows kicks and blows being thrown during the altercation.

A customer seated next to Omariba, quietly reading a newspaper, is inadvertently dragged into the chaos and is struck after attempting to intervene.

The MP then leaves the premises as stunned patrons look on.

Speaking to the media, Omariba claimed that the confrontation stemmed from accusations that he was involved in an affair with the MP’s girlfriend.

“He came shouting at me, saying ‘lazima utaniheshimu’, and accusing me of having an affair with one of his girlfriends,” Omariba said.

He further stated that the MP was accompanied by a bodyguard and another individual, and that he has since filed a report at Kisii Central Police Station.

Watch the footage.

Why would an Mp resort to self-help in this manner. Anthony Kibande surely!!!. looping in the @DCI_Kenya and @ODPP_KE pic.twitter.com/Du1ObGWXky — Ike Ojuku (@IkeOjuku) November 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST