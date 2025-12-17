Bluetooth will soon be Connected Successfully! A video of Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA goofing around with singer DYANA CODS at the Nairobi Festival sparks reactions!







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A light-hearted moment between Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and fast-rising singer, Dyana Cods, at the just-concluded Nairobi Festival has set social media abuzz.

In a video that has since gone viral, Dyana Cods is seen warmly hugging Governor Sakaja backstage at the annual festival held at Uhuru Park.

The youthful singer appeared visibly star-struck upon meeting the Governor, with the two sharing laughter and playful moments away from the main stage.

The brief interaction, marked by smiles and relaxed banter, drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens describing the moment as harmless fun while others humorously coined it “Bluetooth connected successfully.”

The Nairobi Festival brought together artists, leaders, and thousands of residents for a celebration of music, culture, and entertainment, with the Sakaja–Dyana Cods moment becoming one of the most talked-about highlights from the event.

