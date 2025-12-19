Birthday on wheels! Kenyan man hires entire bus for birthday cruise around Nairobi (VIDEO)







Friday, December 19, 2025 - Talk about celebrating in style! A Kenyan man has gone viral after hiring an entire bus to mark his birthday, turning what is usually public transport into his own private party ride.

In the clip circulating on social media, the lone reveller is seen seated comfortably inside the empty bus, which he decorated with festive touches, music and even a Kenyan flag mounted at the back.

As the bus cruised along major Nairobi roads, including the Nairobi Expressway, the birthday boy proudly narrated his plans and showed off the setup, making the moment feel more like a luxury experience than a commute.

At one point, he welcomed viewers into his celebration, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, I have hired this bus to show me around Nairobi ahead of my celebrations.”

He explained that the bus was hired exclusively for his birthday, leaving him as the only passenger while enjoying the entertainment systems installed inside.

Adding a humorous twist, he compared the ride to flying first class: “This is a private jet, the version that flies on the ground,” he joked.

The video quickly sparked online chatter, with many praising his creativity while others speculated about the cost.

A Kenyan man celebrated his birthday in style by hiring an entire bus to cruise around Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/JcONpTdilw — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) December 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST