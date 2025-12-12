City businessman SIMON KABU causes a stir after arriving at Bonfire Adventures End-Year Party with a new woman - Ex-wife SARAH KABU appears uneasy (VIDEO)







Friday, December 12, a2025 - Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, became the centre of attention at the company’s end-of-year party after he arrived in the company of a woman believed to be his new lover.

A viral video from the event shows Kabu and the unidentified woman walking into the venue hand in hand, making a stylish entrance that immediately sparked whispers among attendees.

Also present at the party was his ex-wife and company co-founder, Sarah Kabu, who appeared noticeably anxious as Simon interacted warmly with the woman he arrived with.

She kept a calm but tense composure as the pair moved around the venue.

Simon and Sarah’s marriage, once a public favourite, ended in a well-publicized divorce.

Watch the video.

Kabu arrived at the end of year party with another lady and her ex wife Sarah looks so anxious waah kwa akina ndoa mambo ni mengi😂😂💔 just look at how Sarah reacted when she saw them💔 pic.twitter.com/H2NaEeF0PX — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) December 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST