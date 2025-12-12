City businessman SIMON KABU causes a stir after arriving at Bonfire Adventures End-Year Party with a new woman - Ex-wife SARAH KABU appears uneasy (VIDEO)



Friday, December 12, a2025 - Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, became the centre of attention at the company’s end-of-year party after he arrived in the company of a woman believed to be his new lover.

A viral video from the event shows Kabu and the unidentified woman walking into the venue hand in hand, making a stylish entrance that immediately sparked whispers among attendees.

Also present at the party was his ex-wife and company co-founder, Sarah Kabu, who appeared noticeably anxious as Simon interacted warmly with the woman he arrived with.

She kept a calm but tense composure as the pair moved around the venue.

Simon and Sarah’s marriage, once a public favourite, ended in a well-publicized divorce.

