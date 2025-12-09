BETRAYAL! PHOTOs of the LADY accused of having ‘mechi’ with TASH at BETTY BAYO’s matrimonial bed after her death - She was BETTY’s close friend

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Fresh twists continue to
emerge following the death of gospel singer Betty Bayo, as her mother now
claims she was betrayed by someone she considered a close friend.
According to Betty’s mother, who spoke during a virtual
interview, a woman identified as Blessed Mso, had ‘good moments’ with Tash at
Betty’s marital bed after she died.
Mama Betty claimed that she felt betrayed, alleging that
Mso, who had flown in from the United States to attend the funeral, acted
in a manner she considered disrespectful to the family during their moment of
mourning.
Social media users have camped at Mso’s social media pages
to call her out after Betty’s mother's shocking revelations.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments