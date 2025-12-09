BETRAYAL! PHOTOs of the LADY accused of having ‘mechi’ with TASH at BETTY BAYO’s matrimonial bed after her death - She was BETTY’s close friend







Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Fresh twists continue to emerge following the death of gospel singer Betty Bayo, as her mother now claims she was betrayed by someone she considered a close friend.

According to Betty’s mother, who spoke during a virtual interview, a woman identified as Blessed Mso, had ‘good moments’ with Tash at Betty’s marital bed after she died.

Mama Betty claimed that she felt betrayed, alleging that Mso, who had flown in from the United States to attend the funeral, acted in a manner she considered disrespectful to the family during their moment of mourning.

Social media users have camped at Mso’s social media pages to call her out after Betty’s mother's shocking revelations.

