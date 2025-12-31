Best Trip Ever - Passenger narrates smooth Nairobi-Kisumu journey aboard the famous Survivor 6 bus despite its old age (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - A delighted passenger has shared a glowing review of his overnight trip from Nairobi to Kisumu aboard the iconic Survivor 6 bus, a vehicle that has recently gone viral due to its advanced age and rugged appearance.

According to the traveler, the journey was not only safe but also surprisingly comfortable, earning what he described as a “10 out of 10 - best trip ever.”

The bus reportedly arrived in Kisumu at 12:52 a.m., with the passenger praising the driver for being calm, professional and highly experienced.

He added that the bus engine performed flawlessly throughout the trip, describing it as “100% okay.”

The passenger later shared photos taken at Kangemi at 8:40 a.m., including shots of the bus exterior, the driver, and the cockpit.

The traveler went on to suggest that with a cleaner interior and improved legroom, the investor behind “Mnyama”, as the bus is popularly nicknamed, will make the experience even better.

Despite its age, he insisted that the machine is still solid on the road.

“Mnyama ako sawa kabisa. Best trip ever,” he concluded.





The Kenyan DAILY POST