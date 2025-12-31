Best Trip Ever - Passenger narrates smooth Nairobi-Kisumu journey aboard the famous Survivor 6 bus despite its old age (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, December
31, 2025 - A delighted passenger has shared a glowing review of his
overnight trip from Nairobi to Kisumu aboard the iconic Survivor
6 bus, a vehicle that has recently gone viral due to its advanced
age and rugged appearance.
According to the traveler, the journey was not only safe but
also surprisingly comfortable, earning what he described as a “10
out of 10 - best trip ever.”
The bus reportedly arrived in Kisumu at 12:52 a.m., with the
passenger praising the driver for being calm, professional and highly
experienced.
He added that the bus engine performed flawlessly throughout
the trip, describing it as “100% okay.”
The passenger later shared photos taken at Kangemi at 8:40
a.m., including shots of the bus exterior, the driver, and the cockpit.
The traveler went on to suggest that with a cleaner interior
and improved legroom, the investor behind “Mnyama”, as the
bus is popularly nicknamed, will make the experience even better.
Despite its age, he insisted that the machine is still solid
on the road.
“Mnyama ako sawa kabisa. Best trip ever,” he concluded.
