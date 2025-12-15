BABU OWINO distances himself from MAVERICK AOKO's explosive allegations against MAMA IDA - "I have never told her to attack the ODINGA family"







Monday, December 15, 2025 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has publicly distanced himself from explosive claims made by blogger Maverick Aoko against Mama Ida Odinga, widow of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Monday, December 15th, 2025, Babu clarified that while Aoko is his friend and supporter, she operates independently and does not act under his instructions.

He firmly rejected suggestions that he has been attacking the Odinga family, stressing his long-standing friendship with Raila’s children and describing Mama Ida as a maternal figure who has always welcomed him warmly.

“Maverick Aoko is my friend and my fierce supporter, for which I’m truly grateful and appreciative. Oftentimes, when she posts on X, people assume I tell her what to post. Maverick is an independent-minded person,” Babu stated.

The legislator firmly rejected suggestions that he has directed criticism toward the Odingas, emphasizing his long-standing ties with Raila’s children.





“I do not know her sources and have never told her to attack the Odinga family. Winnie Odinga is my friend, Junior is my friend, and Rosemary is my friend too.”

“How can I insult their only mother?” he wrote.

Babu went further to describe Ida Odinga as a maternal figure in his life.

“Mama Ida loves me like her own son, welcomes me home, and gives me food whenever I visit her.”

“I can never insult such a mum.”

“She’s been good to me, and I love her,” he added.

His remarks come weeks after Aoko Otieno made explosive claims alleging that Mama Ida once physically confronted Raila Odinga in a dispute linked to Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

Aoko also controversially claimed that ODM goon, Gaucho, was romantically involved with Mama Ida.

