A multimillion Chinese Jetour SUV involved in an accident, killing 4 family members along Marsabit-Moyale Highway (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, December 30, 2025 - Four members of the same family died on the spot while four others were injured after two vehicles collided along the Marsabit-Moyale Highway in Marsabit County.

The fatal crash occurred at the Kuku Farm area and involved a Toyota Prado and a high-end Chinese-made Jetour SUV.

Witnesses said the vehicles collided head-on, leaving both extensively damaged.

Emergency responders rushed the victims to nearby health facilities, where four were confirmed dead on arrival.

The injured survivors are receiving treatment as authorities assess the extent of their injuries.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident, including whether speeding or driver error may have contributed to the tragedy.

The wreckage of both vehicles was towed to the nearest police station as part of the probe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST