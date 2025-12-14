AOKO OTIENO shocks netizens after spilling dirt on MAMA IDA ODINGA - Claims she beat up RAILA over PASSARIS and alleges GAUCHO is her “Ben 10”







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Social media is abuzz after outspoken blogger, Aoko Otieno, made explosive claims involving Mama Ida Odinga, wife of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

In a viral post, Aoko alleged that Mama Ida once physically confronted Raila Odinga in a dispute reportedly related to Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris.

Adding fuel to the fire, Aoko also claimed that Gaucho, a well-known goon for hire, is Mama Ida’s “Ben 10”.

Read her explosive post.

