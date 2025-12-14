An intoxicated boda boda rider falls in traffic while ferrying a passenger along Thika Road, Members of the public intervene (VIDEO)







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - A video circulating online captures the dramatic moment members of the public intervened and forced an intoxicated boda boda rider off the busy Thika Road after he fell while ferrying a passenger.

The rider appeared drunk, struggling to control his motorcycle, which led to him falling in the middle of traffic.

Fellow riders and bystanders quickly acted to prevent further danger, pulling him and his passenger off the busy highway.

Onlookers made it clear that the rider will not be allowed to continue the journey, citing the significant risk he posed to himself, the passenger, and other road users.

The incident has sparked online discussions about road safety and the dangers of operating motorcycles under the influence of alcohol.

The Kenyan DAILY POST