Anaruka Mimba! Man argues with pregnant girlfriend in the streets of Nairobi (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded on the streets of Nairobi after a young man was caught on camera in a heated argument with his pregnant girlfriend.

In the video, which was recorded by a passerby, the couple can be seen exchanging harsh words in public as curious onlookers watch.

The man is heard repeatedly denying responsibility for the pregnancy.

“Si mimi nimekueka mimba,” he says, insisting that he is not the one who impregnated her, even as the argument escalates.

He goes on to claim that despite believing the pregnancy is not his, he has been taking care of the woman, a statement that further fuels the confrontation.

Local man disagrees with her pregnant girlfriend in public. pic.twitter.com/nwNU5Kpz1n — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) December 17, 2025

