Kenyan influencer MAUREEN WAITITU, a single-mother of two, calls out single-mother shaming in viral post - "You make me sick"







Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and influencer, Maureen Waititu, has strongly condemned the culture of shaming single mothers.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, she declared, “People who do this to single mothers make me sick.”

Maureen described single-mothers as hardworking and noble, insisting that they deserve respect rather than ridicule.

“Single moms are the most noble, hardworking women I know,” she added, directly challenging societal attitudes that often stigmatize women raising children alone.

To reinforce her message, Maureen shared a video of a man passionately defending single mothers.

In the clip, he questioned why society continues to treat them with cruelty, asking, “Why do we have to be this way?”

“Why is there a culture of dehumanising single mothers?”

He explained that many women become single mothers due to painful circumstances - such as leaving abusive marriages or losing their husbands - yet they still face harsh judgment.

The man further condemned stereotypes that unfairly label single mothers as promiscuous, stressing that such views are harmful and misguided.

Maureen is a single mother of two boys, whom she co-parents with ex-partner, Frankie Just Gym It.





The Kenyan DAILY POST