Kenyan influencer MAUREEN WAITITU, a single-mother of two, calls out single-mother shaming in viral post - "You make me sick"

Saturday, December
13, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and influencer, Maureen Waititu, has
strongly condemned the culture of shaming single mothers.
In a candid Instagram post shared on Saturday, December 13th,
2025, she declared, “People who do this to single mothers make me sick.”
Maureen described single-mothers as hardworking and noble,
insisting that they deserve respect rather than ridicule.
“Single moms are the most noble, hardworking women I know,”
she added, directly challenging societal attitudes that often stigmatize women
raising children alone.
To reinforce her message, Maureen shared a video of a man
passionately defending single mothers.
In the clip, he questioned why society continues to treat
them with cruelty, asking, “Why do we have to be this way?”
“Why is there a culture of dehumanising single mothers?”
He explained that many women become single mothers due to
painful circumstances - such as leaving abusive marriages or losing their
husbands - yet they still face harsh judgment.
The man further condemned stereotypes that unfairly label
single mothers as promiscuous, stressing that such views are harmful and
misguided.
Maureen is a single mother of two boys, whom she co-parents with ex-partner, Frankie Just Gym It.
