Heartbroken Kenyan LADY exposes his boyfriend and soon-to-be husband for cheating on her with his university crush during Sol Fest concert! Dust is constant!

Monday, December 22, 2025 - A Kenyan lady caused a buzz on social media after sharing a deeply personal story of betrayal involving her boyfriend - whom she described as her “soon-to-be husband.”
In a viral post on X, she revealed how she discovered he was
secretly planning to attend the SolFest concert with his former university
crush.
“I found out about a month before the event… he had not
bought the tickets,” she wrote.
Instead of confronting him immediately, she chose patience,
explaining, “I wanted to see how things would play out.”
The turning point came just before SolFest when she
questioned his sudden interest in concerts and why he hadn’t asked her to join.
Her follow-up post delivered the heartbreaking twist: “Watching
my boyfriend (soon to be husband btw) get dressed to go to SolFest with his
university crush.”
Her candid revelation struck a chord online, sparking mixed
reactions.
Some netizens sympathized with her pain, praising her
composure in handling the situation.
Others, however, turned the moment into entertainment, poking fun at her misfortune and questioning her decision to stay patient despite the red flags.
