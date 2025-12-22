Heartbroken Kenyan LADY exposes his boyfriend and soon-to-be husband for cheating on her with his university crush during Sol Fest concert! Dust is constant!







Monday, December 22, 2025 - A Kenyan lady caused a buzz on social media after sharing a deeply personal story of betrayal involving her boyfriend - whom she described as her “soon-to-be husband.”

In a viral post on X, she revealed how she discovered he was secretly planning to attend the SolFest concert with his former university crush.

“I found out about a month before the event… he had not bought the tickets,” she wrote.

Instead of confronting him immediately, she chose patience, explaining, “I wanted to see how things would play out.”

The turning point came just before SolFest when she questioned his sudden interest in concerts and why he hadn’t asked her to join.

Her follow-up post delivered the heartbreaking twist: “Watching my boyfriend (soon to be husband btw) get dressed to go to SolFest with his university crush.”

Her candid revelation struck a chord online, sparking mixed reactions.

Some netizens sympathized with her pain, praising her composure in handling the situation.

Others, however, turned the moment into entertainment, poking fun at her misfortune and questioning her decision to stay patient despite the red flags.





The Kenyan DAILY POST