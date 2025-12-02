A Gen Z LADY chased away from her workplace over her dressing - VIDEO sparks reactions! Is this fair?







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - A video circulating online shows a young lady being asked to leave her workplace over her choice of clothing, igniting widespread discussion on social media.

In the footage, the lady, a member of Generation Z, is confronted by a person believed to be her supervisor, who questions whether her outfit is appropriate for the work environment.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on X, with users weighing in on workplace dress codes and fairness.

“Very good case for unfair dismissal,” one user commented.

“Every workplace has some form of rules or code of conduct; just respect it. I guess such is communicated at the initial stages of recruitment and one signs to uphold. But if this wasn't the case, then compensate her before relieving her of the job,” wrote another.

Watch the video.

The young lady was sent away by her employer due to the dress code



Weuh 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6Lmp9n0KMy — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) December 1, 2025

