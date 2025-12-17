A LADY captured on CCTV stealing from the General Manager’s purse after attending a job interview (VIDEO)

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A job seeker is
trending online after being caught on CCTV stealing from a company’s General
Manager shortly after attending a job interview.
In the footage, the suspect is seen casually opening the
purse and taking a wallet, seemingly unaware that CCTV cameras were recording
her actions.
The theft went unnoticed at the moment, but the company’s
manager discovered the missing wallet later.
Upon reviewing the CCTV recordings, it became clear that the
wallet had been taken by the very person who had come in seeking employment.
The incident has sparked outrage online, with many
questioning the audacity of stealing immediately after a professional
engagement.
Watch the footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
You can’t make this shit up… how do you go in for an interview and steal the general manager wallet out of her purse? 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/PtVkdP7scQ— seleena (@seleena6166) December 15, 2025
