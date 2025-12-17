A LADY captured on CCTV stealing from the General Manager’s purse after attending a job interview (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - A job seeker is trending online after being caught on CCTV stealing from a company’s General Manager shortly after attending a job interview.

In the footage, the suspect is seen casually opening the purse and taking a wallet, seemingly unaware that CCTV cameras were recording her actions.

The theft went unnoticed at the moment, but the company’s manager discovered the missing wallet later.

Upon reviewing the CCTV recordings, it became clear that the wallet had been taken by the very person who had come in seeking employment.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many questioning the audacity of stealing immediately after a professional engagement.

Watch the footage.

You can’t make this shit up… how do you go in for an interview and steal the general manager wallet out of her purse? 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PtVkdP7scQ — seleena (@seleena6166) December 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST