VIDEO of Halloween night at Thika Road-based AL CAPONE stuns social media users - Church adherents are pissed off (WATCH)







Tuesday, December 2, 2025 - A video from Halloween night at the popular Thika Road nightclub, Al Capone, has gone viral, drawing a mix of admiration and criticism from social media users.

The footage captures lively celebrations, elaborate costumes, and energetic performances that marked the event.

While many praised the creativity and party atmosphere, some viewers, particularly from Christian communities, criticized the celebrations as blasphemous and overly influenced by Western culture.

The video continues to trend online, sparking debates about Halloween celebrations and cultural adaptation in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.

A video of the AL Capone Joint along Thika Road, dated November 1st, showing the club celebrating Halloween, has stunned the internet. Many people from different religious backgrounds are questioning the choice and mode of presentation! pic.twitter.com/DWTO7tStV2 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 1, 2025

